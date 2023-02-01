‘I Always Wanted To Have Five Kids’ – Maraji Discloses Struggle With Serious Medical Condition

Nigerian skit maker, Glory Olorunto, popularly known as Maraji, has revealed she has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

The comedienne who is known for skits about Nigerian parents, especially her mother, made the revelation in a video shared on Instagram.

What Is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome?

PCOS is a serious medical condition that involves hormonal disorders causing enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges and it requires proper medical attention or surgical treatment.

In the video, Maraji also shared some unknown details about herself, revealing she was born in 1997 and graduated from the university in 2016.

The skit maker noted she has been a tomboy all her life and doesn’t wear skirts or gowns to date.

According to her, she hails from Edo State against the insinuation that she is Yoruba or Igbo and she grew up listening to highlife music which reflects in her skits as well.

Speaking about her skits, Gloria said they are not exaggerated and she portrays her parents exactly as they are.

She further said that having a son with her Ghanaian husband has changed her decision about wanting five kids because the baby put her through a lot.

Maraji added she has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which has made her health conscious.