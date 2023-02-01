Hoodlums Attack, Shoot At Seyi Makinde’s Convoy, Destroy Vehicles

Some hoodlums on Tuesday attacked the convoy of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at Igangan in the Ibarapa Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the special assistant to Makinde on print media, Moses Alao, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said the attack which was orchestrated by some opposition element occurred when the governor’s convoy was heading to Tapa after he had addressed supporters at Igangan town hall.

According to him, Makinde was standing on an open-roof SUV to greet residents before the hoodlums started pelting the convoy with sticks and stones.

He noted that the hoodlums later brought out guns and shoot sporadically at the vehicles of the governor’s entourage.

Alao further expressed concern for families affected by the attack stating that Makinde is a man of peace and his ambition is not worth the blood of any indigene of Oyo State.

He said: “The attacks were premeditated and orchestrated by some opposition elements, who hired street urchins to waylay the convoy of the governor.

“This is with a view to giving the governor a bad image among the teeming population of Oyo state people.

“As it has become the custom of the governor to acknowledge the cheers and love of the people and in turn distribute souvenirs wherever he went to campaign, Governor Makinde stood in an open-roof SUV while other members of the entourage were in his town.

“Some group of boys started demanding money instead of the souvenirs being shared by the governor. Before anyone could say Jack Robinson, they started hauling stones, while some went in search of big sticks with which they were smashing vehicles indiscriminately.

“The urchins went directly after the SUV of Chief Tegbe, which showed a clearly premeditated motive, while others kept attacking other vehicles coming behind the governor.

“At some points, the hoodlums graduated from hurling stones by bringing out guns and shooting at vehicles in the convoy.

“We are sure that the same hoodlums went into the streets of Igangan to commit the wanton arson and destruction.

“While we sympathise with the families of individuals affected by the crisis, it is important to point out that Governor Makinde is a man of peace. And has made it clear that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Oyo state indigene.”