Have You Apologized To Nigerians For The $16 million You Wasted On Electricity? – Adeyemi Blasts Atiku

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Senator Smart Adeyemi has demanded that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, apologize to Nigerians for selling the country’s collective wealth while he was the vice-president of the country.

Adeyemi insisted that Atiku is responsible for plunging Nigeria into the abject poverty it is currently experiencing.

Speaking during an interaction with indigenes of Kogi residing in Minna on Tuesday at a forum call ‘Tinubu/Shetiman Renewed Hope 2023, the APC stalwart asked Atiku to apologize for the way he spent $16 million dollars for power holding without providing the country with stable power supply.

He said, “Atiku under his watch as chairman of privatisation, sold our collective wealth and that was the origin of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

“So, Atiku should first apologies to Nigerians for the way and manner they expended N16 million dollars for power holding and yet we don’t have 24 hours power supply.

“Atiku should explain to us the maladministration of the privatisation exercise they embarked on which of course cumulated into insecurity and the prospect of Nigerian economy today was a result of the exercise by the PDP which was chaired by Atiku Abubakar.”

The Senator subsequently called on the electorates to pledge allegiance to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and vote him into power in the upcoming elections

“What Nigeria needs now is a man with great vision so that our foreign reserve will be enhanced, so that we will enjoy security of lives and property and the country’s economy will move to a higher level,” he said.

He insisted that Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima are both from a rich background and have no interest in stealing from the coffers of the nation.