Gunmen Attack, Kill DPO, Five Others in Benue

Unknown gunmen suspected to be terrorists have reportedly killed the Divisional Police Officer of Naka division, Mahmud Abubakar, in Benue State.

Reports had it that the Superintendent of Police was attacked by the assailants on Tuesday while he was returning from Makurdi, where he went for a peace escort.

Naka is the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, Naija News understands.

The PUNCH quoted a source as saying that the attack happened around 3:30 pm yesterday. Confirming the incident, the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abbas, told journalists on the phone that the police officer was ambushed while returning to his office.

He said, “It is true that the DPO was killed; he was going for peace escort and they cleared the road for him. On his way to Naka they laid ambush for him.”

It was gathered between Sunday and Tuesday, at least five other people were killed by suspected herders in some communities in the council.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Ayande Andrew, claimed that herders killed the DPO.

He said, “The road was blocked by herdsmen and the DPO was on his way to Makurdi when they ambushed him; he was the only person in the vehicle along that road.”

On the other five victims, he said, “Someone was killed this morning (Tuesday) at the Tsenge village by herdsmen and another four people were killed at Babowa community on Sunday.”