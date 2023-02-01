Gunmen Attack INEC Office, Police Station In Anambra

Unknown gunmen have attacked the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Naija News gathered that the gunmen also attacked the Nnobi Divisional Police Station and a residential building around the station at about 1:45am on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the criminal invaded the facilities in four unmarked Sienna vehicles, and armed with IEDs, petrol bombs, and other explosives.

However, the hoodlums were said to have been repelled by security officers present at the police station before they could carry out any dastardly act.

According to reports, the armed men, while shooting, killed a 16-year-old boy, a relative of a serving policeman in the station, while another victim, a 15-year-old female, sustained a gunshot injury and had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said security had been reinforced in the areas, adding that the situation was still being monitored.

Ikenga said, “Anambra State Police Command today 1/2/2023 has reinforced security deployment in the state, following an attack on the INEC office in Idemili South, Ojoto and Nnobi Police Station.

“The hoodlums came in their numbers by 1:45 am today 1/2/2023, with four unmarked Siena vehicles, armed with IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives, invaded the INEC office, the police station and the residential building in the station.

“Unfortunately, one boy aged 16 years, a relative of a serving policeman in the station, was murdered by the armed men, while the other, a female aged 15 years old, sustained a gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.

“The situation is being monitored and further details shall be communicated, please.”