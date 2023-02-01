Empress Njamah Regains Control Of Instagram Account From Former Fiancee, Discloses Next Step

Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah has regained control of her Instagram account.

Naija News reports that the embattled actress has been in the news for some time now after alleging that her former fiance, George Wade hacked her account and blackmailed her with her nudes in his possession.

Things took a turn for worse after Wade made good on his threat and released the actress’ unclad photos and videos.

Wade also promised that he would be releasing the videos and pictures every day.

On February 1, Wednesday, Empress revealed via her Instagram page, that she has recovered her Instagram page.

The excited movie interpreter expressed how happy she is to get back her page and appreciated all her friends, families, and more who stood by her.

Empress also apologized to her fans and lovers who got scammed by her blackmailer, who pretended that he was in charge of the actress’ hospital bills while she was hospitalized.

Speaking on her next line of action, Empress averred that she has reported him to the appropriate authorities who are all on the lookout for him.

Her post reads in part; “His pictures I put out have exposed a lot about him, the appropriate authorities are on it, he still on the run, the police are on it, for those asking why I didn’t report to the police, of course, I did. I mustn’t put everything on IG.”