El-Rufai Has Traced Saboteurs Trying To Scuttle APC Victory To Aso Rock – Onanuga

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga has supported the claim that some persons might be trying to scuttle the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 2023 elections.

The campaign director said the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu had two weeks ago raised an alarm that some saboteurs may be trying to work against the party in the 2023 elections but people thought he was crying wolf.

Onanuga however said on Wednesday that the claim by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has now validated the position of Tinubu.

He wrote on his Twitter account: “When two weeks ago, Asíwájú Tinubu spoke about saboteurs trying to scuttle APC victory, some people thought he was crying wolf. Governor Nasir El-Rufai has now traced some of the Saboteurs to Aso Rock.”

Naija News recalls El-Rufai during a TV interview on Wednesday said some elements within the Aso Rock Villa are against Tinubu because their preferred presidential aspirant was defeated in the primaries of the APC.

The APC chieftain cited the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as one of several schemes targeted at Tinubu.

We Are Not Aware – FG

Responding to the claim by El-Rufai, the federal government through the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said it was not officially aware of any person or group within the Villa working against Tinubu.

Addressing State House Correspondents after this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, the Minister said Buhari was neither favouring nor disfavouring any presidential candidate ahead of the February 25th election.