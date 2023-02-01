Ebenezer Akinsanmiro Joins Inter Milan From Remo Stars, Tolu Joins Genk

Italian Serie A giants, Inter Milan have signed Nigerian youngster, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, from a Nigerian side, Remo Stars.

The Italian side completed a deal for Ebenezer Akinsanmiro on January 31, 2023, the last day of the transfer window.

Naija News gathered that aside from Inter Milan, other European giants like Real Madrid, Benfica, and Hammarby showed interest in him.

However, the 18-year-old Nigerian fast-rising midfielder chose to sign for Inter Milan who are currently second in Italian Serie A.

A statement from Remo Stars confirming the deal read: “Midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has completed his move to Italian giants Inter Milan from Remo Stars. The teenager, who is an academy product of the club, has signed a four-year deal. He was part of the team that helped Remo Stars gain promotion from the Nigeria National League to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the 2020/2021 season”.

Tolu Arokodare to Replace Paul Onuachu at KRC Genk

The Nigerian forward, Tolu Arokodare joined Belgian Pro League team KRC Genk on Tuesday night after leaving French Ligue 2 club, Amiens SC. He signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Belgian.

He replaces fellow Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu, who left the Smurfs for Premier League team Southampton in a last-minute transfer deadline deal for £18 million.

After sealing the move to the Belgian side, Arokodare said, “I am very happy to be in Genk. At this point in my career, I can’t imagine a better club.

“Together with the team, I hope to continue the good results of the first half of the season and to win prizes. Paul leaves big shoes to fill. But I am determined to give 100% for this great club.”