Despite Being Single For Over 10 Years, I Have Been Having S3x – Mr Macaroni

Nigerian skit maker cum actor, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has revealed that being single didn’t stop him from having s3x.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known during a podcast with social media influencer, Adeherself.

The award-winning skit maker said he has been single for over 10 years and hasn’t been in any relationship with anyone.

According to him, many people have always doubted his relationship status, even when he is speaking the truth.

When asked if he has been flirting, Mr Macaroni replied that he cannot flirt when he is not in any relationship.

He added that despite not being in a relationship for the past 10 years, he has been engaging in s3x.

In his words: “Talking about dating I have been single for over 10 years now. You see, this is the culture I’m talking about. When I say it, it will be hard for people to believe but it’s the truth.

“How can I be flirting and if I’m not in a relationship? If you want to ask me a question, ask directly. If you want to ask me if I’ve been having s3x, absolutely yes. I am an adult. I already said it now. I have been having s3x.”