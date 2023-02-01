‘Despicable Action’ – Peter Obi Reacts To Purported Attack On Buhari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has condemned the reported attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy in the Hotoro area of Kano State.

It was learned that some angry youths hauled stones at the advance convoy of President Buhari and the helicopter conveying him during an official visit to Kano.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Tuesday signed by the Head of Media of LP Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, Obi described the attack on the President as barbaric and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

The former governor said the President represents the sovereignty of the Nigerian nation, and President Buhari particularly, his age considered, is a father figure, an assault on whom, our culture regards as sacrilegious.

Obi sympathised with the President, and urge law enforcement agencies to rise to the occasion, by appropriately investigating and bringing these violent perpetrators, and their instigators, before the law.

“Our future depends on a peaceful and stable polity, and we urge our supporters, and the good people of Nigeria, to remain steadfast and determined in expressing their electoral choice and participating in this process, but never to lose their calm and discretion,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Presidency, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of allegedly latching onto “fake reports” about the stoning of the President’s convoy in Kano.

Shehu argued that the mob spotted in a widely circulated video footage were “innocent children sponsored by politicians and terrorist sympathizers.”

He explained that information from the law enforcement agencies was that there was a clash in Hotoro between the local road transport authorities, the Kano Road Transport Authority, and thugs hired by a yet-to-be-identified group.