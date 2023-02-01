Cancelo Says Fight With Guardiola Not Reason For Bayern Move

Joao Cancelo has denied the assertion that he left Manchester City as a result of a fight with the club’s manager, Pep Guardiola during practice.

Joao Cancelo signed a 6-month loan agreement with German champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Bayern must pay 70 million euros to sign him permanently in the summer.

Cancelo and Guardiola got into a furious disagreement on the practice field when Cancelo found out he wouldn’t start in City’s FA Cup game against Arsenal last Friday.

Cancelo had lost his spot at City when domestic football resumed after the Qatar World Cup, starting just three of the team’s ten games.

Due to Cancelo’s propensity for bursting “like a volcano” when he does not start games and exhibits terrible reactions to being benched, Guardiola and his coaching staff are alleged to have grown concerned about his attitude.

The Athletic reported that Cancelo’s behavior during training was feared to be having an adverse effect on the rest of the team, and City coaches thought he was not paying attention in tactical discussions because he was routinely left out of the starting lineup.

When his loan agreement with Bayern expires next summer, Cancelo is not anticipated to return to City; instead, Bayern is expected to sign him on a long-term basis at the end of the current campaign.

During his unveiling as a Bayern Munich player on Tuesday, Cancelo said: “I’ve not had much game time in the past few weeks, which influenced my decision. It has nothing to do with my relationship with Pep.

“I really wanted to embark on this new adventure at such a club with such a big history.’It’s a dream for me.”