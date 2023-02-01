Buhari Inaugurates Zainab, Emefiele, Sylva, Nyako, Others Into Ministry Of Finance Board, Council

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated the Governing Council, Board of Directors and the Executive Management Team of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated.

Naija News reports that the president carried out the official launch before the Federal Executive Council meeting held at the council chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Speaking at the inauguration, Buhari charged the Governing Council and Board to raise the value of the MoFI’s portfolio from the current N18tn to N100tn ($233m) by 2033.

According to the president, asked the new Governing Council and Board to take steps to mobilise capital and invest same in assets that are critical to the Federal Government’s revenue drive.

Buhari said the inauguration of Governing Council, Board and Executive Management Team became necessary to optimize returns on existing investments.

Naija News reports that the governing council is chaired by the President, with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, as Vice Chair.

Its members include the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva (State); Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo; Central Bank Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele and three experts appointed by the President: Prof. Muhammad Sagagi, Dr Ayo Teriba and Prof. Ken Ife.

The Board members include: Former Finance Minister, Shamsudeen Umar (Chairman), Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Finance and Petroleum Resources, Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Olawale Edun, Fatima Mede, Ike Chioke, Muhammad Nda, Alheri Nyako and an executive from the CBN.

Members of the Executive Management Team are Dr Armstrong Takang (MD), Eric solo (ED, Chief Portfolio Officer), Sani Yakubu (Chief Investment Officer), Oluwakemi Owonubi (Chief Risk Officer).