INEC May Postpone Election By Two Weeks

Reports have emerged on Wednesday morning claiming the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may postpone the February 25 presidential election by a minimum of two weeks due to logistics issues.

It was gathered that the incessant burning of INEC offices across the country and the insecurity challenges in the South-East and North- East may force the electoral body to shift the election by 14 days.

Speaking to Daily Independent, a senior INEC official stated that while the electoral body is determined to stick with the scheduled date, recent developments in the country may force it to announce an extension.

He said: “The Commission is doing all it can to stick to the announced dates but given the numerous challenges being witnessed across the country, such as the burning of our offices, insecurity challenges and attack on INEC officials, lingering fuel scarcity coupled with problems arising from the Naira redesign, I won’t be surprised if the election is postponed by two weeks minimum.”

However, the Commissioner for information and voter education of INEC, Festus Okoye denied any plans to extend the election.

According to Okoye, the dates fixed for the conduct of the elections remain firm.

“The dates fixed by the Commission for the conduct of the 2023 general election are fixed and firm,” he said.

Also commenting on plans to postpone the election, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Rotimi Oyekanmi said there are no plans to shift the elections.

He said: “Not at all. The Commission is not even contemplating shifting the 2023 General election”.