Black Market Euro To Naira Exchange Rate Today 1st February 2023

The exchange rate for a euro to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a euro for N820 and sell at N825 on Tuesday 31st January 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The president of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina has said the bank has put in place a $1.5bn emergency food production facility to support food sufficiency in Africa.

Adesina made this known in a recent interview at the office of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, when he paid a visit on Monday.

He noted that the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, which had seen prices of wheat and maize rise, had triggered the urgency for such a need.

Adesina added that with a food production facility, 34 countries will be supported and over 20 million farmers will produce roughly 38 million metric tons of food valued at $12bn.