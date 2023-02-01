Attack On Funke Akindele: We Saw The Video – Lagos Police Issue Statement

The Lagos State Police has begun an investigation into the alleged attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy Governorship candidate, Funke Akindele

Naija News recalls that on Tuesday, January 24th, suspected hoodlums allegedly stormed the popular Ikosi fruit market in Ketu, Lagos, and chased out the Nollywood actress.

The dire incident occurred when the mother of two and her supporters went to campaign at the market in the state’s Kosofe Local Government Area.

The PDP Governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, had confirmed that their campaign had been halted as a result of the incident.

Speaking on the incident, the command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin told newsmen on Tuesday that apart from the attack on Akindele, the command was also investigating the alleged clash between the PDP and All Progressives Congress at Aguda area of the state which resulted in a shootout.

He confirmed that some individuals were injured in the Aguda clash, stressing that no death was recorded.

He said, “We saw the video where some people were brandishing dangerous weapons. As at now, no arrests have been made.

“We are investigating the case. The police have told individuals and groups going for campaign to get police back-up but some people are not adhering to that requirement.”