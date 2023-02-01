Apostle Suleman Releases Fresh Prophetic Declaration For February 2023

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has released fresh prophetic declarations for the month of February 2023.

The cleric in a statement on Wednesday morning said there shall be provision and supply in the new month.

He added that there shall be protection from evil and February shall bring answers to prayers.

Apostle Suleman also declared that February will be a month of help.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote: “This month you will be surrounded by fire,you will enjoy provision and supply.

“No evil shall come near your dwelling.

“Great shall be your peace and comfort.

“This month will communicate answers to your prayers In Jesus name.

Welcome to February, your month of help.”

Apostle Suleman Drags Halima Abubakar To Court

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Johnson Suleman has dragged Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar before the court over sexual allegations levelled against him.

Apostle Suleman in a suit filed through his representatives, Ephesus Lex Attorneys & Solicitors, brought Halima before Justice. J. Enobie Obanor of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in the Abuja Judicial Division.

The cleric in October 2022 filed a case against her for alleged defamation, with the case expected to commence on the 25th of March, 2023.

Apostle Suleman, in 2022 filed a suit against the actress seeking several reliefs against her.

Among other things, the Apostle sought a declaration that her publication was defamatory.

He also demanded that she tendered an unreserved apology and other monetary damages.