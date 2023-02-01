Anglican Bishop Goes Down On His Knees, Begs PDP Gubernatorial Candidate (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment an Anglican Bishop, Rt. Rev. Onyeka Onyia of the Nike Diocese in Enugu State, knelt down for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the State, Peter Mbah, during a church service.

The video was greeted with heavy backlash from Nigerians, Naija News reports.

The incident reportedly occurred during a thanksgiving service in honour of Venerable Prof. Chinedu Nebo, former minister of power and steel.

In the video, the PDP candidate had arrived late during the church service and decided to stay at the back of the church.

However, the Bishop approached him and pleaded that he relocate to the front row, an offer the governorship candidate declined.

In a bid to make him change his mind, the clergyman went on his knees. Responding, Mbah who seemed bewildered by the gesture also went on his knees.

One of the priests who appears to be a chaplain to the Bishop and another congregant were seen pulling the Bishop up.

Naija News reports that the development has not gone down well with many Anglican faithfuls.

They are currently venting their anger, with many of them describing the Bishop’s action as a total debasement of the office of a Bishop.