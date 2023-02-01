Adamu Garba Reacts As Aisha Buhari Shares ‘Anti-Buhari’ Video

A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba has reacted after the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari shared a video interview of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai saying that someone in the presidency is working against the victory of the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that Governor El-Rufai while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily Programme earlier on Wednesday (today), alleged that some elements in the Presidential Villa are against Tinubu’s 2023 presidency.

According to El-Rufai, the elements are against Tinubu because their preferred presidential aspirant was defeated in the primaries of the APC.

The APC chieftain cited the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as one of several schemes targeted at Tinubu, who also made a similar claim a week earlier.

Hours after the interview by El-Rufai spread across news media, the president’s wife reposted the video across her social media pages.

So far, it has gathered over eleven thousand views and more than two thousand likes, checks by Naija News showed.

Reacting to the development, Garba via his verified Twitter page eulogized the first Lady for speaking out.

He wrote in Hause: “First Lady; Aisha Buhari Yar albarka, yar amana, haihuwan daraja. Mungode.” which translates to First lady; Aisha Buhari, blessed one, promise child, of noble birth. Thank you…