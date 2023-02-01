Abia Is Working For Atiku, Ikpeazu Might Dump G5 – Source Reveals

Speculation has emerged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State is working for the party’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar and the state governor, Okozie Ikpeazu might dump the G5 group.

Naija News gathered that a top party official in the Abia Stae government has confided in the Daily Post that Ikpeazu would be working for Atiku in the presidential election.

The Abia State governor is a member of the PDP five aggrieved governors, also known as the G5 or Integrity Group led by the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, which kicked against working for Atiku unless the party’s national chairman Iyorchia Ayu resigns for a candidate of southern extraction.

The G5, who have refused to work for Atiku as its presidential candidate, has insisted that they are fighting for a just cause of equity and fairness.

However, Naija News understands that tendencies are that one of the G5 members, Ikpeazu of Abia might dump the group due to the demise of the state PDP candidate, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne.

Speculation indicates that Ikpeazu might be unsettled due to the sudden death of Ikonne, as several unforeseen activities like conducting a new primary election as directed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) among several other new developments.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said, ”Our party (PDP) is intact. The national leadership of the party will do the right thing by giving us a good candidate. The party has made a publication to that effect that those who want to contest should go and purchase their nomination and notification of interest form. The death of Ikonne has nothing to do with G-5 governors. So we are one family.

”I am not the governor; he is entitled to his choice of support. He is a full PDP person, and I don’t see him having any other candidate, but I am not his spokesperson. Abia is PDP.

”We are one PDP family; we are working together. PDP in Abia State is working for Atiku Abubakar. We are one party. We are not divided; there is nothing like the Atiku camp and the G-5 camp in Abia State. PDP is one united family.”

Meanwhile, Naija News also learnt that the media aide to Atiku, Paul Ibe told Daily Post that he was positive there was still hope of resolving with the G5 governors to find a common ground.

He confirmed that some negotiations have transpired that might be outside the public knowledge.

Speaking about how the new primary election in Abia State slated for Saturday, February 4, 2023, can resolve issues on the ground, Ibe remarked that ”The rerun primary is the responsibility of the PDP, leaders, stakeholders and delegates. In Abia State, they are the ones to determine who will replace Prof Ikonne.

“I am aware the leadership of the party has reeled out guidelines, starting with the procurement of forms, screening and all of that. And so far, so good; I don’t think there is any challenge right now. As I said, it is the responsibility of the Abia leaders, stakeholders and, most importantly, the delegates.

”This opportunity, as tragic as it is, reinforces the indivisibility of the PDP as a party. The election is going to be conducted by PDP. The governors, whether of the Abia State or any other State, are PDP governors. They will pursue the PDP agenda.

”I believe that all hope can never be lost in terms of finding common ground and resolving the issues around the election and nomination of the vice presidential candidate because that was what generated all of this.

“A resolution is underway because everybody realises that we all need to stand united around a common cause to oust the APC and recover and rebuild Nigeria. And everybody is aware of that, whichever side of the divide they may be.”