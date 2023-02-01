2023: What I Will Do If I Lose Presidential Election – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has revealed what he would do if he fails to clinch the presidential seat in the 2023 election.

Atiku is contesting against the likes of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso and several others.

The presidential candidates are hoping to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of his tenure in May 2023.

Atiku, speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin on Tuesday, said if he loses the presidential election, he would take it in good faith.

The former vice president further stated that he would not be the first loser, nor is he going to be the last.

Atiku in the interview said, “I will take it, it is my fate, I will take it in good faith, I am not the first loser, neither am I going to be the last.”

Speaking on the corruption allegations levelled against him, Atiku said he had been investigated and nothing was discovered.

He said, “All that I know, all corrupt practices or corruption allegations against me have been investigated in this country more than anybody else and nothing was found against me. That audio has disclosed nothing new.”