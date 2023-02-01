2023: Ortom’s ‘Preferred’ Presidential Candidate Revealed

The ‘preferred’ presidential candidate of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has emerged.

With few days to the 2023 presidential election, sources claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor would be supporting the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

One of the sources revealed that the decision to support Obi would help him actualise his senatorial ambition and also install his successor.

The source said, “His body language suggested that he is rooting for Obi of LP.”

Another source that spoke with Daily Trust said if Ortom endorses the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, it would negatively affect the candidature of the PDP governorship candidate and boost the chances of the APC.

Recall Ortom recently told newsmen that if he was not a member of the PDP he would have championed the campaign of Obi.

He said, “We are on cause with our group, as faithful party men we have given enough time and we thought the leadership will address the issue. But where people decided to be arrogant and mischievous and do things with impunity is not good enough.

“However, politics is a game of interest and anyone you see at the National or state level is interested in something. So I cannot fold my hands and allow somebody to rubbish me. We are masters of the game.”