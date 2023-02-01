2023: NNPP Remains Unbeatable – Kwankwaso Reveals Two Failed Political Parties Ahead Of Polls

With barely three weeks to the presidential election, the flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has come out to declare that the party remains unbeatable ahead of the forthcoming polls.

According to him, Nigeria deserves better leaders at the coming polls and that is why the NNPP remains the party to beat in the next general elections.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso, during the party’s presidential campaign in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Tuesday, said Nigerians should reject both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because they are failed political parties.

He cautioned electorates in the city of Ibadan, who graced the campaign event yesterday, that they should not fall victim to religious and tribal sentiment in this year’s general elections, rather they should elect leaders that are capable of bringing Nigeria out of its current woes.

The NNPP flag bearer alleged that it is obvious both the APC and the PDP have nothing to offer Nigerians, therefore, Nigerians should pick wisely.

While wondering what might happen to Nigeria if any of both parties come to power, Kwankwaso begged electorates not to allow such misfortune to continue to plague the country by voting for either of the two parties.

He also admonished voters to do the right thing at the polls because leaders of these parties are facing some personal issues.

Kwankwaso maintained: “APC and PDP cannot offer Nigeria anything again. Some of them are having issues, some are having personality issues. Let’s go and do the right thing.

“Nigeria as a country deserves much better leaders unlike what we are presently having under the ruling APC and the PDP.”