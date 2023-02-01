2023: G-5 In Tight Corner On Supporting Tinubu, Obi

The five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), identified as the G-5, have failed to announce their preferred presidential candidate.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who happens to be the leader of the group on December 22, 2022, had promised to announce their preferred presidential candidate.

However, as of Tuesday, the 31st of January, 2023 the G-5 governors had not revealed the presidential candidate they would be working for.

There had been speculations that the governors might work for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu or the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The governors have vowed not to work for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Meanwhile, a source that spoke with Daily Trust noted that the governors are finding it difficult to reach a compromise on the preferred candidate because of what he described as ‘local peculiarities’.

According to the source, the governors might be forced to work individually based on local peculiarities.

The source close to the G-5 governors said, “If you remember the last time the governors travelled out of the country, they were supposed to agree on the way forward but that was not possible.

“Many reports said they were going to endorse Tinubu, but there were too many diversities in the states that the governors will find it difficult to come to a compromise.”