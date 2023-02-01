2023 Election: What Will Happen If Tinubu Succeed Buhari – Gov Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said that even more achievements would be recorded if All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 election.

Addressing a group of people, including APC supporters, in his country home in Agasa-Uruvochinomi, Okene Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Tuesday, Gov Bello said Tinubu would consolidate the legacy of the incumbent leadership if elected.

Naija News understands that Bello had led the campaign train of Kogi APC Presidential, National and State Assemblies for a rally in the state yesterday.

He boasted during the event that he will continue with efforts to galvanize votes for all the party’s candidates at various levels at the polls.

Governor Bello assured the electorates of more peoples’ oriented projects if APC was voted back into office.

While presenting the party flag to candidates, Bello thanked many supporters for their loyalty.

He stressed that the party would continue to ensure truth and justice in all its activities, mobilizing party supporters and bringing on board as many as they could into the party.

According to him, when the party comes back into power, the people of Kogi will have a lot to benefit from as projects will be attracted to the state for the overall benefit of the people.

Meanwhile, there was speculation that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State is working for the party’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar and the state governor, Okozie Ikpeazu might dump the G5 group.

A top party official in the Abia Stae government confided in the Daily Post that Ikpeazu would be working for Atiku in the presidential election.

The Abia State governor is a member of the PDP five aggrieved governors, also known as the G5 or Integrity Group led by the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, which kicked against working for Atiku unless the party’s national chairman Iyorchia Ayu resigns for a candidate of southern extraction, Naija News reports.

The G5, who have refused to work for Atiku as its presidential candidate, has insisted that they are fighting for a just cause of equity and fairness.

However, Naija News understands that tendencies are that one of the G5 members, Ikpeazu of Abia might dump the group due to the demise of the state PDP candidate, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne.

Speculation indicates that Ikpeazu might be unsettled due to the sudden death of Ikonne, as several unforeseen activities like conducting a new primary election as directed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), among several other new developments.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said, ”Our party (PDP) is intact. The national leadership of the party will do the right thing by giving us a good candidate. The party has made a publication to that effect that those who want to contest should go and purchase their nomination and notification of interest form. The death of Ikonne has nothing to do with G-5 governors. So we are one family.

”I am not the governor; he is entitled to his choice of support. He is a full PDP person, and I don’t see him having any other candidate, but I am not his spokesperson. Abia is PDP.

”We are one PDP family; we are working together. PDP in Abia State is working for Atiku Abubakar. We are one party. We are not divided; there is nothing like the Atiku camp and the G-5 camp in Abia State. PDP is one united family.”