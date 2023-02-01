2023: Drama As Fani-Kayode Says Some People In The Aso Rock Villa Are Working For Atiku

The Director of New Media for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has accused some persons in the Aso Rock presidential villa of working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former Aviation Minister made the allegation on Wednesday evening during an interview appearance on Channels TV.

The submission by Fani-Kayode comes only a few hours after the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai had said some elements in the Aso Rock Villa were working to frustrate the presidential ambition of the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu because their own preferred candidate was not successful during the party primaries.

Speaking against the backdrop of the earlier submission by El-Rufai, Fani-Kayode also said some people are working behind the scene to promote Atiku.

He said: “All these distractions are very disturbing because we are working hard but some people are working to throw obstacles on our path to make sure that this transition does not go smoothly. My view is that some may be working for candidates I consider weak like Atiku.”

FFK Takes On Emefiele

Speaking further, Fani-Kayode questioned the timing of the new naira note policy introduced by the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

He said he finds the timing of such a policy questionable.

“I find questionable the policies of the governor of the Central Bank. I don’t question the policy itself but the timing. People are suffering; people are going through hell; they can’t achieve anything. But this is what they are going to do,” he said.

Atiku Camp Reacts

Reacting to the claim however, a spokesperson for the Atiku campaign, Charles Aniagwu, said the APC was only trying to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari because he wants to deliver a credible election.

Aniagwu wondered why the APC which is the ruling party is the one raising all the alarm about plans to frustrate the 2023 polls.

He said, “All this blackmail by the APC it’s because the president is determined to leave behind a very credible election. And for us in the PDP, we support the attempt by the president to leave behind a very credible election.

“Why are they crying more than the bereaved. The opposition should be the one to cry. They are the ones attacking the president.”