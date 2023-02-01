2023: Atiku Reveals His Health Status

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday cleared the air on his health status ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to the former vice president, he travels abroad for normal medical check-ups and not any major treatment.

Speaking on the medical issue he had in 2006 which saw him fall from the staircase, Atiku said what he had then was a tendon rupture and was treated.

Atiku, in an interview with BBC Pidgin, said, “the only medical problem I had if you remember was in 2006 during one election year when I fell from the staircase.

“I went to Germany for treatment. I don’t have a fracture, I only had what they called tendon rupture and they brought it back to where it should be, that is the only thing I have.

“If the electoral authority asks us to produce our medical report I am ready to produce it.”

Atiku when asked if he would be travelling out for medical treatment if he becomes president said, “As long as any medical attention I need is available in the country, I will use it.

“But if it is not available, what do you want me to do, to sit down and die?

“If I am to bring medical people or fly abroad, whichever one is cheaper in the country is what I will do.”