100 Happy New Month Messages, Wishes, Prayers For February

Good morning and welcome to the month of February, the second month of the year 2023.

A happy new month to you, your friends and your family from Naija News Team.

Being a new day of a new month, many expect good wishes from their friends, family members, and loved ones, hence, a need to compile one.

Below are some new month prayer points and messages you can send to friends, family members, and loved ones.

1. May you get to the zenith of life and access every good thing of life this month my dear. You are too loaded to be stranded.

2. The Destiny of sugarcane is to be cut at the time of its sweetness May you not be cut off at the time for u to flourish & Prosper You will Fulfil your destiny in Jesus Name Happy New Month.

3. Wishing you a fabulous new month, a month with new experiences waiting for you. Happy New Month…

May all of your previous failures turn into success this month. Happy New Month.

4. I love to talk to you at this moment, before the start of the new month. Now i am sure, my month will be very good. You are always lucky for me. Happy New Month…

5. May your tomorrow be brighter, May this new month be more successful, I wish this month brings more inspiration and love in your life, Happy new month.

6. Our God is a mighty God. He is the God of each year

God over weeks and God over year. This May, He will make everything work for you. He will surprise you and give you the best of Happiness. Happy New Month.

7. Just Like the Eagle, You’ll fly Like Gold, You will be Valued Like the Sun, You shall shine bright Like the river,

You shall flow unlimited Like the Palm Tree, You shall Flourish and like Money, You shall be Useful. Happy New Month.

8. Always welcome new day of the new month… As it boosts our capabilities and energies to achieve anything. It brings new hopes, new strength to buckle up for a better future.

Happy New Month.

9. With let’s twist a fresh sheet

with the perfume of fresh rainwater.

Let’s overlook earlier period errors

making the punishment for this month.

Transfer you these good wishes

to carry you trust and joyfulness

Happy New month!

10. Always look forward to your future. Fill your eyes and heart with motivation, Push yourself and boosts your capabilities to achieve what you want, May you gain confidence and believe in what you do, Wish you a happy Month.

12. Forget about the days and nights, ups and downs, good and bad of the previous month. It’s time to launch your hope for the best. Wish you the best New Month ahead.

13. Here is the wish for you for the new upcoming month. May this month be the best and happy month for you. Happy New Month.

14. In this new month, Your Joy will be complete, Victory Songs will not cease from your Mouth and Each New Day will bring you closer to the Fullness of your Destiny.

15. Hey, Buddies, this is the opening day of the new month And it preserves to be a new create of your life as well. Take a lengthy breathing and begin Going advance towards your purpose. Best of good fortune. Happy New Month!

16. Pray to God at the start of the month so that He will help you in every matter of life throughout the month. Have a Nice New Month.

17. Forget the last and welcome the new month with whole your heart. May you have sunny days and calm nights ahead. Happy New Month.

18. New month, new challenges, new hopes, new goals…I hope you beat every challenge and achieve your goals this month successfully. Happy New Month.

19. Always look forward to your future. Fill your vision and mind with motivation, Project yourself and boost your capabilities to achieve what you want, May you gain confidence and believe in what you do, Wish you a happy Month.

20. Life is too short. Enjoy and have fun. Forgive your friends. Love by heart. Laugh out loud. Do everything that makes you smile. Enjoy New Month and Be Cool. Wish you a warm, Sweet and happy New Month. This month, make a plan to spend quality time with your loved ones and with me too. Happy New Month.

21. Pray for God’s direction at the start of the month so that He will help you in every aspect of your life throughout the month. Have a Nice New Month

22. As the new month begins, Here are my wishes for you:

May this month keep you healthy, May you achieve all of your daily targets; May you remain happy and whole; May this month be better than all of the previous months of this year! Happy New Month to you.

24. Happy new month wishes from us! May these days not go to waste, make every second count, and don’t let anyone make you negative or unhappy, because as they say “Happiness is the only thing worth fighting for in your life! Happy New Month my dear”

25. As the new month starts, Here are my wishes for you, May this month keeps you healthy, May you be achieving target every day, May you remain happy the whole, May you learn new things every day, May this month be better than all of the previous months of this year! Happy New Month.

26. As long as there is God in Heaven, you will never know shame but joy everlasting. A happy new month to you.

28. This shall be your best month and the following months shall be better. Enjoy the best of the month!

29. Of all that will testify around you at the end of this month, you shall take the lead. Happy new month to you.

30. Your wealth and miracles will arrive this month, and your peace and joy shall be permanent. Happy New Month to you.

61. When this month ends, everything will turn around for your good. Watch it and believe it! A happy new month to you from me.

62. This month, you shall be a point of reference, a channel of blessings, a symbol of desirable successes and a celebrated achiever. Amen. Happy new month.

63. Stay permanently blessed and have a blissful month. It’s your month of joy. Happy new month, dear.

64. This month, the voice that parted the Red Sea shall make a way for you where you think there is no way. Happy new month, dear.

65. The Lord that brought water out of rock will open the doors of unimaginable blessings for you this month and beyond. A happy new month to you and your family.

66. By the grace of God, every unpleasant event shall answer to a miracle this month. Have a blessed month.

67. Among your peers, fresh testimonies shall be your portion this month. Enjoy every moment of the new month.

68. Accelerated favour shall locate you and irreversible success shall be your daily experience this month. Best of the month to you!

69. You shall laugh over every situation this month and tears of sorrow shall never drop from your eyes. Have a blessed month.

70. May God grant you the grace to overcome all reigning challenges in your life this month and beyond. Happy new month.

71. This month, those who present themselves as your friends but are deadly enemies shall be exposed & disgraced in Jesus name. Happy newest month.

72. As long as there’s God in heaven, this month shall be to your favour. Your family shall share in same. Happy new month.

73. Your life will always be peaceful and you shall be an example of all amazing things. Happy new month.

74. The door of goodness shall be opened for you and your family, this month and forever. A happy new month to you all.

75. Every satanic power trying to reorder your life this month shall be crushed by heavenly hosts. A victorious month ahead!

76. Every spirit working to re-position your destiny for evil this month shall perish by fire. Happy new month.

77. All your pending blessings shall be delivered to you this month in Jesus name. A testimony-filled month ahead!

78. This shall be your month of surprising testimonies, in Jesus name. A happy new month to you from me.

79. Let every challenge in your life begin to receive the attention of the King of Kings for divine intervention. So shall it be for you this month! Happy new month.

80. Your moment of struggles shall give way to seasons of laughter and so shall it be for you this month. A happy new month to you.

81. In this new month be still and know that there’s God who is your present help in times of need and you will not lack this month and beyond. Do have a happy new month, dear.

82. As from this morning, God shall order your steps to your place of Glory, in Jesus name. Amen. Have a glorious month ahead, handsome.

83. Today as you rise to a new day and month, you shall arise to greater joy and establishment, in Jesus name. So shall it be? Amen. Have a wonderful month.

84. This month and beyond dear, as long as you have God, you will know no shame! You are saved from all evils today and beyond. Happy new month dear.

85. In this month, may your days be pure and cool, like the dew of the morning on leaves? Happy new month dear.

86. My wishes for you this month is that everything that God created will work in your favour. You shall testify in the end. Happy new month to you, love.

87. I see a gleeful smile on a cute face and hope everything turns out well for you this month and beyond. Do have a wonderful month of love.

88. In this new month, God will bless your days beyond your wishes and keep you safe from every devilish plan. Have a better day ahead. Happy new month, love.

89. May God choose this month to reward you for all the good deeds of the past. You’re blessed! Happy new month.

90. When you remember this month, you’ll bless and praise God without any limit. So shall it be? Do have a blessed month dear.

91. From this month, the Almighty God will command the Heavens and the earth to act in your favour, in all you do. Happy new month.

92. For you and all yours, the glory of the latter months of this year shall be greater than the former, in the name of Jesus. Happy new month.

93. This month, God will speak for you in every way and you shall testify to His Goodness. Happy new month.

94. Like never before, Heaven will open for your sake this month and blessings from above will locate you. A happy new month to you.

95. Whatever you say or do this month shall be seasoned with favour. Have a blessed month ahead.

96. God’s presence shall be your daily abode throughout this month. I wish you all the best of the month.

97. Throughout this month and beyond, no evil shall fall upon you and your family in Jesus name. All the best!

98. very power set to crumble your way and your household’s shall be shattered.

99. Under a divine declaration, begin to advance, begin to make it, begin to proceed as you begin this month. I wish you all the best.

100. Things of joy will not cease from your home this month, and throughout this year. A happy new month to you and your family.

Please note that the messages contained in this article were not originally compiled by this author but were edited where necessary.