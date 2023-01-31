‘We Are Going To Shame Them’ – See Turnout Of Peter Obi’s Campaign Rally In Atiku’s State

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has continued to tour different northern states to seek support ahead of the forthcoming election.

Naija News earlier reported that the former Governor of Anambra State, in the company of his running mate, Datti Ahmed, Pat Utomi, aides, and party chieftains were received at the Yola international airport by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.

After the town hall meeting, Peter Obi joined his supporters at Numan town, Adamawa State, for the presidential campaign rally.

Adamawa is the home state of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, notwithstanding, a massive crowd turned up for Peter Obi’s Campaign rally.

In one of the videos sighted online, the supporters were chanting and singing, saying they would shame the opposition parties who claim that it is impossible for Peter Obi to be president.

The crowd also shouted in excitement, when the LP flagbearer and Datti were formally introduced to speak to them.

APC Chieftain Lists Perpetrators Of Anti-party Activities

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Josef Onoh, has accused some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being the perpetrators of anti-party activities.

Onoh made the accusation while reacting to the recent suspension of the former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP for an alleged anti-party activity.

In a chat with Vanguard on Monday, Onoh said it was a great injustice to have slammed Nnamani with such a harsh measure without following due process.

He stated that PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the National Chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu; and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, have allegedly committed worse anti-party activities than Nnamani.