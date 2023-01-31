Toyin Abraham Opens Up On Spiritual Circumstances Surrounding Her Birth

Nollywood actress cum producer, Toyin Abraham has opened up on the spiritual circumstances surrounding her birth.

Naija News reports that the mother of two made the disclosure during an interview with ThisDay, stating she was stillborn but began crying and making gesticulations on the day of her naming ceremony.

Toyin said she is extremely spiritual as she often hears voices and sees some things before it occurs but she never listened to herself.

However, she started experiencing drastic changes in her life at the time she started listening to the Holy Spirit.

Speaking on why she keeps a small circle of friends, Toyin Abraham revealed there is always noise around her both positive and negative.

She said: “I’m extremely spiritual. One of the problems I had back then was that I didn’t listen to myself. I would hear the voice of the Lord, and I would see it in my dreams, but I would still want to follow my flesh.

“But ever since I started following the lead of the Holy Spirit, things have drastically changed for me and I’m extremely happy about it. I’m actually dada – those people that naturally have dreadlocks from birth.

“Since birth, I have been spiritual. My parents told me that I was stillborn so they had to throw me away. Then there was a clergyman from Ibadan who came to the hospital and asked about me and I was brought back to life. I was told that I never cried or did anything until the day of my naming ceremony.

“It was the moment they named me Oluwatoyin that I started crying as a baby. Again, when they wanted to shave off my locks they had to tell me it was the Holy Spirit because I didn’t want them to do it.

“I decided to have a small circle because there was too much noise in my head. There is always noise around me, both positive and negative. I am not a careful person. My heart is so free. I am someone you can trust with anything. You can do whatever you want to do in my presence.”