Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 31st January, 2023

President Muhamamdu Buhari has disclosed those responsible for the insecurity situation plaguing the country days to the presidential election.

Buhari said that external forces are those who are bent on destroying the country, Naija News reports.

The president stated this on Monday at a presidential lunch in Kano after his tour around the state to commission projects by the administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

According to him: “One can clearly see how these foreign countries took on our weaker part of Nigeria, the Lake Chad where we have reserves of crude oil, and causes serious mayhem there with consistent attacks.

“But for Governor Zulum who is serious with his duty, the story of the area around Lake Chad would have been different by now.”

The president stated that when he took over power in 2015 only four of Borno’s 17 local government areas were not under the control of Boko Haram.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has revealed how he rescued Atiku Abubakar from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his former principal had a running battle for years.

Obasanjo and Atiku, however, reconciled in the build-up to the 2019 general election, which saw him endorse the former vice president.

The former president, however, in 2022 dropped Atiku for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Tinubu while speaking at a campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday, said Abubakar and PDP are just about stomach infrastructure.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday threatened to hit back at the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over anti-party activities.

Naija News learnt that Wike stated this during the PDP campaign rally in Etche Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State.

Wike in his statement accused the National Working Committee of the party of working with the opposition.

The Rivers State Governor said, “Those of them in Abuja that are talking about anti-party [activities], we have caught them now. They are the ones doing their anti-party [activities].

“I have caught them now and I told them anti-party begets anti-party. You know we carried these small parties to court for failing to do what the law says – APC, SDP.

“The people in Abuja that say they are national have gone to collude with them to write our lawyer a letter that they should take their hands off, in order to kill the cases we filed.

“I will hit them back by tomorrow, there is nobody that touches us that will not get a wound on his body. Anybody that says he will touch us in Rivers State, I will give him many wounds on his body – and we have started it.

A former official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, has provided clarifications on the discrepancy related to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) following the tribunal judgement in Osun State.

Recall that the tribunal on Friday sacked the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke and ordered INEC to present a certificate of return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

Osaze-Uzzi, in an interview on Channels TV on Monday, said there should not have been a discrepancy in the July 16 2022 governorship election.

He claimed that APC obtained a certified copy of the initial server report before some of the data were been transmitted by the BVAS hardware.

He, however, pointed out that the verdict was not a unanimous judgement.

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again indicated that he will be relocating to Daura, Katsina State when his tenure comes to an end .

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed made the statement on the President’s behalf on Monday.

Speaking on Buhari’s commitment to a democratic government, Mohammed stated that his principal was ready to hand over power after the completion of his constitutionally-stipulated two terms.

He said, “President Buhari has left no one in doubt of his dogged determination to ensure free, fair and credible elections, handover to a successor elected by Nigerians and then return to Daura after the May 29, 2023 handover date.

“As recently as this past Friday, when he visited the Emir of Daura, President Buhari told the Emirate that he would return and settle down in Daura after handing over on May 29, 2023.”

The Federal Government has reacted to the visa ban by the United States of America on some Nigerians undermining democracy.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed while responding to various requests from the media concerning the ban explained that any action taken against individuals who undermine democracy is justified.

Lai Mohammed stated this on Monday at the 20th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

He went on to state that no administration since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999 has shown more commitment to the democratic process than the Muhammadu Buhari government.

The Federal Government has approved the resumption of services at the Abuja-Kaduna train station.

The Board and Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation revealed in a memo made available to newsmen on Monday, January 30th, that services will commence at the station starting from Tuesday, January 31st.

Naija News recall that services was halted at the Abuja-Kaduna train days ago after a train derailed at the Kubwa station rail line.

“Subsequently, the Service will resume on Tuesday 31st January 2023 with the following daily schedule,” the memo released by the Director, Operations NRC, Niyi Alli, on Monday reads.

The chief spokesperson of the Tinubu presidential campaign team, Festus Keyamo has declared that there is widespread rebellion in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 elections.

He submitted in a statement on Monday that the insensitive decision of the PDP to go against the zoning arrangement in choosing its 2023 presidential candidate has caused sharp divisions within the party.

Keyamo said though many people are not expressing it, the results will show during the February 25 presidential election.

The APC chieftain however commended Senator Chimaroke Nnamani who is a chieftain of the PDP but is openly supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says no final statement can be made yet regarding the tribunal’s stand on the 2022 Osun State governorship election.

This is as the electoral umpire held that it would be wrong to pre-empt the outcome of the case which is now before the Appeal Court.

INEC made the declaration in its reaction to Friday’s tribunal judgment which sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke from office and gave victory to Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News recalls two out of a three-member panel of the tribunal held that the petitioner (Oyetola) was able to prove that there was over-voting in some of the polling units.

Speaking on the tribunal’s verdict and the current situation in Osun State, INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye, said until the judicial process runs its full course, nothing can change.

Okoye said the tribunal is only the first stage in the process and it would only be right to wait for the outcome of the other higher judicial processes since the tribunal’s position has been appealed before making any statement or taking any step.

“The judicial process must be allowed to run its full course.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a suit seeking to sack President Muhammadu Buhari from office.

Naija News understands that a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party (HDP) in the 2019 elections,

Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, had approached the court to challenge Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the previous election.

In the suit, Owuru prayed the court to declare the presidential seat vacant and swear him in as the authentic winner of that election.

However, following hearings, the suit was on Monday thrown out by Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo on three major grounds.

Parts of the grounds are that the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process, statute barred and was an affront to the supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The presiding judge held that the suit was baseless, frivolous, irritating, and vexatious in its entirety.

