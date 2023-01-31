Three Security Guards Gang Rape Lady For Four Hours

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three security guards for allege gang rape and kidnap in Ibadan, the State Capital

Naija News reports that the suspects were paraded before journalists at the command headquarters in Eleyele on Monday, January 30, 2023.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the lady (name withheld), went on a visit to Alakia, Ibadan, where she was accosted at a desolate spot by three-night security guards in the community around 9 pm.

The victim was disposed of her valuables and whisked to another location where the security guards took turns, raping her for four hours.

The suspects also forced the victim to transfer money into their bank account before they abandoned her at the scene.

The Police boss added that the security guards also confessed to the crime.

He said: “In a rather twisted turn of events, the young lady, having been dispossessed of her mobile phone, was whisked to another desolate spot, where she was held till about 01.25 am the next day.

“In furtherance of the above, the three guards took turns to have unlawful carnal knowledge of the young lady and as well forced her to transfer money into a bank account before she was abandoned to her fate at the scene.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime. One dane gun, which they used for the criminal activity, and the Infinix mobile phone belonging to the victim, were recovered from the suspects.”