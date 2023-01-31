Three Die As Truck Rams Into Nearby Car Wash In Lagos

Three persons have been confirmed dead from an accident in Lagos State on Monday by the officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Naija News gathered that the agency, through its official Twitter handle late Monday night, confirmed that an accident that happened at the new tollgate between Ijebu-Ode and Epe took the lives of three people.

It was gathered that a truck had rammed into a nearby car wash and later fell into a ditch claiming three lives.

This development follows the fatal accident that occurred on Sunday when a container-laden truck caused chaos at Ojuelega, inwards Fadeyi, Lagos State, after it fell on a moving bus.

A total of nine people were confirmed dead in the tragic incident as revealed in a statement through the LASTMA Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

The agency and other concerned individuals at the scene were able to rescue one of the passengers on the bus, a female.

It was learnt that the truck driver had wanted to block the bus from overtaking him when he veered off.

Similarly, in this development, the LASTMA in its post said the accident involved a Dangote truck which was coming from Ijebu-Ode.

The agency said “A serious accident at the new Toll Gate between Ijebu-Ode and Epe involving a Dangote Truck coming from Ijebu-Ode who rammed at a nearby car wash and later fell into the ditch.

“The 3 people involved have been confirmed dead as officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other agencies are on the ground doing the needful.”