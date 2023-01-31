See Two More Players To Join Arsenal As January Transfer Window Closes

Arsenal football manager, Mikel Arteta, has reportedly urged the Gunners to sign two more players ahead of the Tuesday, January 31st transfer deadline day.

Naija News reports that the English Premier League club had signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in the January transfer window for a clause of £21 million transfer plus £6 million add-ons.

Arsenal also signed Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia for £21 million. Despite having his side having an amazing season performance and a formidable squad, Artea is still interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham United and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo before 11 pm on Tuesday (today).

The Gunners are said to be making concerted efforts further to bolster their squad with at least two additions. The Gunners keep the hope of signing the Ecuador international today despite their first two bids being rejected by the Seagulls, who remain keen to keep the midfielder.

On the other side, Caicedo was said to have categorically told his club that he wants to leave, and his preference is to join Arsenal.

The Sun reports that Arteta wants to sign Rice regardless of whether Arsenal successfully brought Caicedo today. Caicedo and Rice would cost the Gunners around £170m.