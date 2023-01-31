See How Tinubu Was Received As He Holds Presidential Rally In Peter Obi’s State

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday took his campaign to the home state of the Labour Party, presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Tinubu, who recently campaigned in Akwa Ibom State, was in Anambra to solicit the votes of the people ahead of the February 25 presidential elections as he hopes to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, his running mate, Kashima Shettima and several other chieftains of the party, stormed the state capital to convince the electorates to vote for the party.

In the videos that surfaced online, a massive crowd of supporters rallied round the former Lagos governor as he stormed the stadium to address exciting supporters.

Below are some video from the Anambra rally, which shows that the people of the state came out in their numbers to receive Tinubu.

‘Hold Tinubu Responsible’ – Melaye

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO), Senator Dino Melaye, has reacted to the alleged attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano State.

Naija News reported that some angry youths in Kano State, on Monday, hauled stones at the advance convoy of President Buhari and helicopter during an official visit to the state.

However, in spite of the heavy security presence mounted on the routes leading to Ahmadu Bello way where the President was to launch one of the projects, the protesting youths had time to embarrass the President.

Reacting to the development in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Monday, Melaye claimed that the alleged fight between the President and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was the reason for the incident.

The former lawmaker said the attack was allegedly sponsored by Tinubu to embarrass President Buhari, adding that the plot to attack Buhari was orchestrated in Burdillon, home of the APC flag bearer.