Presidency Keeps Mum Over Attack On Buhari In Kano

The Presidency has yet to react to the alleged attack on President Muhammadu Buhari during an official visit to Kano State on Monday.

Naija News reported that some angry youths hauled stones at the advance convoy of President Buhari and the helicopter conveying the Nigerian leader during an official visit to the North West state.

However, in spite of the heavy security presence mounted on the routes leading to Ahmadu Bello way where President Buhari was to launch one of the projects, the protesting youths had time to embarrass the President over the naira redesign and the initial January 31 deadline for old notes.

In a viral video, the protesting youths shouted “ba ma yi” (down with you) and ran helter-skelter to avoid being caught by heavily armed security operatives who provided security for the President and his convoy.

Reacting to the development in an interview with The Punch, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, declined to comment, saying he does not have any information about the incident.

Shehu explained that he was not on the delegation during the time of the reported attack.