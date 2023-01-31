Popular Nigerian Singer Opens Up On Relationship With Waje

Nigerian singer, Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu, popularly known as Ric Hassani, has opened up on rumoured relationship with his senior colleague, Waje.

Naija News recalls that in 2021, the two singers got many people talking after their loved-up photos emerged online, and netizens assumed the duo was in a committed relationship and would soon tie the knot.

However, Ric Hassani in an interview with Hot FM Lagos debunked having a romantic relationship with Waje.

He noted it was all planned by the single mother of one but they decided to keep silent on the issue to see how things would turn out.

He said: “I am not in a relationship with Waje. We were just catching cruise. It was Waje, this was completely Waje. I found out about our love at the same time. I was just staying quiet to see what would happen”.

Speaking about cheating in a relationship, Ric Hassani said he doesn’t have an issue with cheating but is concerned about the deeper relationship he shares with his partner.

According to the singer, he would effortlessly ask his partner to meet with another person if she feels like cheating.

He said: “Honestly I don’t mind cheating. I mean you have one life. If you feel like that’s what you wanna do, fine as long as we have a deeper connection. If you are my partner and you feel like, somebody else might be better than me, mehn I go drive you go the guy house”.