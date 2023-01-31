Petrol Scarcity, Price Hike: Obaseki Takes Action After Massive Protest In Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has disclosed plans to set up a committee to monitor the distribution and pricing of the product in order to ensure that shylock marketers do not take advantage of the situation to rip Edo citizens off.

Naija News reports that the governor took the decision following massive protests across the State on the scarcity and hike in the price of petroleum products.

In a statement on Monday, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie said the governor will, in the next 24 hours, also schedule a meeting with all stakeholders in the product distribution value chain.

He stated that the meeting would be convened to deliberate on the issues responsible for the distribution hurdles and price hike and find lasting solutions to the matter.

The statement reads: “The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has studied the grievances expressed by protesters as stated in the letter addressed to him on the issue.

“The government acknowledges the plight of the Edo people who have had to endure gruelling experiences accessing petroleum products as well as the exorbitant prices the product is sold for in the State in the last few days.

“On account of that, the government is undertaking the following actions within the next 24 hours: set up a Monitoring Committee made up of actors in the private sector, civil society organisations and government, who will monitor the distribution and pricing of the product in order to ensure that shylock marketers do not take advantage of the situation to rip Edo citizens off.

“Government will schedule a meeting with all stakeholders in the product distribution value chain to deliberate on the issues responsible for distribution hurdles and price hike and find lasting solutions to the matters arising.”

Obaseki commended all Edo people for being law-abiding, also appreciating the protesters for being peaceful even as his government work with all concerned to ease the “situation and build a progressive State together.”