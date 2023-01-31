Video: Angry PDP Supporters Storm Arthur Eze’s House, Burn Atiku Campaign Caps

Some angry supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have stormed the Enugu residence of the Anambra-born-business billionaire, Prince Arthur Eze, to show rejection for his favourite presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The party supporters were seen in a video clip online, dropping off Atiku campaign face caps given them and setting them ablaze in front of Eze’s house.

A voice in the background could be heard saying that Atiku had promised to give them the sum of N20 million to support his candidacy but failed to fulfil his promise.

The irate supporters said that rather than giving them the N20 million, they were only given face caps not worth N200.

“This is Arthur Eze’s house. Video Arthur Eze house, let me see. Is the cap of N200 what we want in this country? Burn it. Atiku is a bastard. He promised us N20 million; see our faces like this. God will punish him,” the angry youths were heard saying in the viral video.

See the video clip below:

Naija News recalls that Eze openly endorsed the PDP presidential candidate in early January 2023.

The billionaire businessman made his position known during a solidarity visit to the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council Director-General in Anambra State, Professor Obiora Okonkwo.

Ezer said during the meeting that the people of South East would benefit more from supporting and voting for Atiku in the forthcoming presidential election, adding that his administration will liberate the country.

He urged the Igbo people to renew the strategic relationship with the North by supporting Atiku, adding that the long-standing alliance between the North and the South East has always produced many political benefits.

The billionaire said the former Vice President would deliver on his promise of restructuring the country and ensuring that a South Easterner succeeds him as president.