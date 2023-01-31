P-Sqauare’s Peter Okoye Reacts To Attack On Buhari In Kano

Popular Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye of the P-Square music group, has reacted to the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano on Monday.

There were mixed reactions yesterday after some angry youths in Kano State hauled stones at the advance convoy of President Buhari and a helicopter during his official visit to the state.

Naija News reports that Buhari was in Kano on Monday to commission some projects executed by the Federal and State governments.

However, despite the heavy security presence mounted on the routes leading to Ahmadu Bello way, where the Nigerian leader was to launch one of the projects, the protesting youths had their way of embarrassing the President.

Reacting to the development, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, took to his verified Twitter page to condemn the youths’ action in its totality.

The singer acknowledged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration led by Buhari had performed poorly, but it does not justify humiliating the president in that manner.

“We all agree that President Buhari and the APC have performed badly but we do not subscribe to humiliating the president or office of the president. This is totally condemnable,” the singer tweeted.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Tinubu presidential campaign team, Festus Keyamo, has declared that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, can’t get bulk votes from the north in the 2023 election.

He submitted that Atiku is thinking of getting bloc votes from the north but can’t automatically inherit the 12 million votes of President Muhammadu Buhari just because he is from the region.

Naija News reports that Keyamo, via his Twitter page on Monday, said that Buhari got the block votes because of his legacy of honesty and forthrightness, which he built over many years.

The Tinubu campaign spokesperson, however, pointed out that Atiku, on his part lacks these qualities.

He alleged that Atiku has plans to stir up religious and ethnic sentiments a few days before the February 25 polls in order to swing votes from the northern region in his favour but the plan will not work because northerners have written him off as a dishonest and untrustworthy person.

The APC chieftain finished his statement by writing Buhari is not Atiku.

Keyamo’s tweet reads: “The problem with Atiku is he thinks Buhari just woke up to get 12 million votes in the kitty from a section of the country because of ethnicity. No. Buhari built a legacy of honesty & forthrightness over the years. Atiku’s legacies are DIRECT OPPOSITES of these.

“In the final days to voting, Atiku plans to unleash all manners of religious and tribal sentiments to sway voters in the North. Unfortunately for him, the North has since written him off as an untrustworthy and dishonest person not worthy of their bulk support.”