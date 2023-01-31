Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 31st January, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 31st January 2023.

The PUNCH: Some angry youths in Kano State, on Monday, hauled stones at the advance convoy of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), during an official visit to Kano. Security had been beefed up across the Kano metropolis as the President visited the state to inaugurate eight development projects.

The Guardian: As Nigerians countdown to the presidential polls, which will hold in the next 25 days, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and Chair of the UN Sustainable Group, Ms Amina J. Mohammed, has warned that Nigeria cannot afford to fail with the 2023 general elections. She also urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to ensure success of the polls.

This Day: The vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has declared that the drive for a cashless policy in the country would go a long way to curb illicit election financing in the country.

The Nation: Naira is now on sale, no thanks to the scarcity of both old and new notes in bank halls and their Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) terminals. In many cities, Point of Sale (PoS) operators, bureau de change agents and emergency currency hawkers sold old and new notes to desperate Nigerians in need of cash yesterday

Daily Trust: Despite the extension of the deadline by the Central Bank of Nigeria on Sunday, scarcity of the new naira notes worsened yesterday as Nigerians were unable to get cash from counters in banks in many parts of the country. It was also tough getting money from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of the banks as well as Point of Sales (PoS).

