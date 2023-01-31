New Naira Notes: ‘Emefiele Is An Enemy Of Democracy’ – Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as an enemy of democracy.

The former Minister of Aviation claimed that Emefiele has weaponised the apex bank and wants to derail the country’s democracy by provoking an uprising.

Fani-Kayode opined that the CBN policy of phasing out the old notes must be totally canceled until the general election was held and then done lawfully.

In a post via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, the former minister claimed Emefiele wants to cause a crisis, provoke a people’s uprising, and pave the way for an Interim Government.

He also alleged that the CBN governor has no plan to release enough new naira notes and intends to starve the people of cash and drive them to rage out of frustration.

He wrote, ”Emefiele has weaponised the CBN and is an enemy of democracy. The policy of cancelling old notes must be totally cancelled until AFTER the election and then done lawfully. He wants to cause a crisis, provoke a people’s uprising, derail our democracy and pave the way for an ING.

”He has NO plans to release enough new naira notes any time soon. He wants to STARVE the people of cash & drive them to rage out of frustration. This is not about politics but about stoking up protest & revolution. This is subversion & destabilisation. He must be stopped & caged!”

Naija News recalls that the CBN had announced January 31, 2023, as the deadline for swapping old naira notes with new ones.

With a few days to the deadline, Nigerians had lamented their inability to exchange their old notes with the redesigned ones.

However, the apex bank extended the deadline for swapping old naira notes with new ones to February 10.