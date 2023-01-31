Moment Emefiele Appeared Before Reps Ad hoc Committee [Photos]

Photos of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, appearing before the ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating the scarcity of the new naira notes have surfaced online.

Naija News reports that the CBN boss after several failed attempts to appear before the committee finally decided to face the lawmakers on Tuesday over the issue of the cashless policy and deadline for the replacement of old currency notes.

The CBN chief, who failed to appear before the Committee last week did today after the House threatened to invoke the provisions of section 89(1)(d) of the Constitution by issuing a warrant of arrest today to compel him to appear.

Emefiele, who appeared with some CBN Directors including the Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate, Kingsley Obiora, and his assistants, went into a brief Executive session with the Committee headed by Hon. Ado Doguwa.

The meeting which is taking place at the National Assembly complex commenced around 12:05 pm after over one-hour behind closed doors.

Recall that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had on Thursday stated that he will not hesitate to ask the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to issue an arrest warrant on Emefiele to compel the central bank chief to appear before the House.

However, Gbajabiamila is expected to sign the warrant of arrest against the CBN governor during plenary on Tuesday.

The development was confirmed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu during an interview with Tribune.

Kalu disclosed that the majority leader in the house, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa met with President Muhammadu Buhari where he briefed on the need for Emefiele to appear before the house over the new cash withdrawal limit and cash swap policy.

He further stated that Emefiele had always acted without briefing the Parliament on the policies reeled out.

Kalu noted that it became important to compel him to brief the Parliament in line with Section 8 subsection 4 of the CBN Act.