LP Campaign Director Reveals Why He Dumped Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, received a heavy blow in Bauchi state as his campaign director in the state, Alhaji Alhassan Bawu abandoned the party.

On Tuesday, the Campaign director of Peter Obi in Bauchi admitted that the Labour Party does not have any structure in the state to win any form of election.

Hence, Bawu decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is seen as the major rival of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former LP chieftain defected from the Obi’s party to the PDP alongside some officials of the Labour Party in the Northeast.

While announcing his defection to reporters earlier today, Bawu said all LP’s chairmen, state and zonal officers, as well as national officers from the region, had defected to the PDP to support the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar.

He added, “The LP is not strong and won’t be able to win a single seat in the region.’’

“We don’t want to waste our votes and we want to use this time to mobilize votes to who can win the election.’’

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged security forces to ensure basic security so that the upcoming general election may be held peacefully.

Alhaji Mohammed Nura, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Bauchi State, made this call during a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday in Bauchi.

To ensure a safe and peaceful election, he said that the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) should work round the clock.

According to Nura, sustaining peace and security is necessary for the country to hold free and fair elections.

“We hope that as part of this effort, relevant security agencies will arrest, investigate and prosecute sponsors and perpetrators of violence and other electoral offenses”, he said.

“For voters to feel safe to come out en masse to vote for the candidates of their choice as we assure that their votes will count.

“We are appealing to critical stakeholders such as traditional and religious leaders, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and the media to sensitize the youth against violence to conduct peaceful elections.”