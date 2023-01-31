Lai Mohammed Reveals Those Using Fake News To Undermine 2023 Elections

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has alleged that the opposition parties are using fake news to try to undermine the forthcoming elections.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Mohammed claimed that the opposition parties have been spreading fake news, and disinformation on the social media space in the run-up to the general elections.

The minister asserted that the sole aim of the opposition is to destabilize the electoral process and plunge the nation into crisis.

He said that the antics of the opposition parties is to constitute a clear and present danger to next month’s general election.

Mohammed, however, said the federal government has a range of options to checkmate the use of fake news and disinformation, and is looking at the best options to ensure that the agents of destabilization do not thwart the success of the elections.

He said: ”Please permit me to make a brief remark about the increasing wave of fake news and disinformation, permeating especially the social media space, in the run-up to the general elections.

“With about three weeks to the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Feb. 25th, I can say, unequivocally, that there has been a worrisome and astronomical increase in the use of fake news and disinformation, making this a clear and present danger to the success of the elections. This increase is undoubtedly the work of some destabilizing agents, some of them linked to the opposition.

“They are churning out fake news and disinformation on an industrial scale. Their sole aim is to destabilize the electoral process and plunge the nation into crisis.

“I have always said that this government will not stand by and allow some miscreants with access to phones and data to destabilize the country. I am therefore warning the purveyors of fake news and disinformation to desist.

“The government is not and cannot be helpless. We have a range of options to checkmate the use of fake news and disinformation, and we are looking at the best options to ensure that the agents of destabilization do not thwart the success of the elections with their unscrupulous resort to fake news and disinformation. A word is enough for the wise.”