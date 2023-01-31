Keyamo Reacts As Tinubu Mocks Akwa Ibom Governor During APC Campaign Rally

The Chief Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo (SAN), has defended the comments made by the party’s flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, during his presidential campaign rally in Akwa Ibom State.

Naija News reported that during a campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday, Tinubu referred to the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, as a boy.

He had said: “Akwa Ibom, you will not suffer again. That boy [Emmanuel Udom] that brought Atiku here, that calls himself governor, tell him enough is enough. He lived in my backyard in Lagos. If not that we are one, I’d have driven him home.”

However, Tinubu’s comments generated reactions, with supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) slamming the APC flagbearer for insulting Governor Emmanuel.

Reacting to the development in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Keyamo stated that the comment by Tinubu was not a gaffe and not intended to insult the Akwa Ibom governor.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment added that in African tradition, the older ones refer to the younger ones as ‘boys’ or ‘girls’, adding that given their ages, Udom is a ‘boy’ to Tinubu.

He wrote: “In African tradition, we refer to our younger ones as ‘boys’ or ‘girls’. It’s not a gaffe and no insult intended. Given their ages, Gov. Udom is a ‘boy’ to @officialABAT. It is surprising you made headlines out of this. We expect more from your source. Thanks.“