Kano Police Deny Attack On Buhari During Visit

The Kano State Police Command has denied claims that President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in the state.

Naija News reported that some angry youths in Kano State, on Monday, hauled stones at the advance convoy of President Buhari and helicopter during an official visit to the state.

However, in spite of the heavy security presence mounted on the routes leading to Ahmadu Bello way where President Buhari was to launch one of the projects, the protesting youths had time to embarrass the President.

But in a chat with The Punch, Kano Police Command spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna, dismissed the claims of an attack on President Buhari as false and unsubstantiated.

Haruna said the only violence recorded in the state was when a Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) official stabbed a commercial tricycle operator and the situation resulted in chaos.

He said the incident did not go down well with youths within the vicinity, who mobilised to descend on any KAROTA personnel sighted, leading to the hauling of stones on the traffic officials, who fled the scene to safety.

The Police spokesman said President Buhari retired to the Government House after the inauguration of projects as of the time the rampage was ongoing.

Haruna, therefore, vehemently denied that nobody or group attacked the President’s convoy, adding that the visit was peaceful and hitch-free as a result of the huge combined security presence.