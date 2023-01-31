Top Northern Traditional Ruler Dies At 78

The Emir of Dutse, Dr Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi, has reportedly died.

According to Tribune, a family source revealed that the emir died after a brief illness at Abuja hospital.

The top traditional ruler, who died at 78 years, was born in 1945 at Yargaba village in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State.

He was a first-class traditional ruler (Emir) of Dutse, the capital city of Jigawa State in the North Western part of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of a wanted cult member during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday (today), the command spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said the notorious criminal, Safi Abolaji, popularly known in the state as Ojulari, was arrested on Monday at Sarumi, in the Ojuekun area of Ilorin, when members of the ruling party were having their campaign activities.

According to him, two guns, cartridges and charms were recovered from the suspect. The police mouthpiece explained that Abolaji was overpowered by public-spirited persons and officers of the force during the rally after he was discovered with dangerous weapons.

Naija News learnt that the suspect was recently released from prison. During interrogation, Abolaji reportedly told the police that he could not explain why he was at the rally of the APC.

The police statement read: “Acting swiftly on intelligence to the effect that, at the APC political rally on January 29, 2023, at about 1530 hrs, held at Ojuekun Sarumi area, Ilorin, one Safi Abolaji, AKA Ojulari “M,” age 44, of Kankatu area, Ilorin, was overpowered by public-spirited persons and policemen with two locally-made short-guns with cartridges and some charms found in his possession.

“During the investigation, the suspect, who confirmed to be an active member of the Aye confraternity and who was also just recently released from the correctional facility after serving a prison term, could not sufficiently explain his presence at the rally, having confirmed to be a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.”