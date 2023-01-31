January Transfer Deadline Updates Across Europe

Welcome to the roundup of the latest transfer updates across Europe on the January Transfer window deadline day, Tuesday, 31, January 2023.

Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea and Morocco is a forward that Paris Saint-Germain is hoping to sign on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old is rumoured to prefer a move to France over joining another English team, according to L’Equipe.

Harry Maguire, the 29-year-old captain of Manchester United and a defender for England, declined Inter Milan’s offer of a loan, although he will reevaluate his options in the summer, as reported by the Daily Star.

Pedro Porro, a 23-year-old right defender from Spain, will cost Tottenham 45 million euros to acquire him from Sporting Lisbon, as reported by the Telegraph.

Hector Bellerin, a 27-year-old Barcelona right-back, will replace Porro in Sporting Lisbon. Both players are from Spain, Franco Romano reported.

Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven are two of the clubs interested in signing Swedish winger Anthony Elanga on loan, but Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is hesitant to let the 20-year-old leave the club despite receiving ten offers, according to FourFourTwo.

N’Golo Kante, a 31-year-old midfielder for Chelsea and France who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer, might be signed by Liverpool in an unexpected move to boost their midfield, “El Nacional” claimed.

Bournemouth and Serie A team Sassuolo are nearing an agreement on a price for the 22-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore, 90min claimed.

Ilya Zabarnyi, a 20-year-old Ukrainian defender, is also the subject of negotiations between the Cherries and Dynamo Kyiv, according to the Mail.

Nicolo Zaniolo, a 23-year-old Italian winger who plays for Roma, has drawn interest from Leeds, according to Calciomercato.

Joao Cancelo, the 28-year-old Portuguese defender’s loan transfer from Manchester City to Bayern Munich was sparked by an altercation between him and manager Pep Guardiola on the practice field, according to the Mail.

Vitinha, a 22-year-old attacker for Braga who has represented Portugal’s under-21 team, has a £26.2 million release clause that Southampton has agreed to meet, as claimed by Sports Insider.

Jonjo Shelvey, 30, is likely to join Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle sees 24-year-old Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge of Sheffield United as the perfect substitute, Newcastle Chronicle claimed.

Felipe, a 33-year-old defender for Atletico Madrid, is close to joining Nottingham Forest after Diego Simeone benched the Brazilian this season, Mail claimed.

Harry Souttar, 24, a defender for Stoke, has received a £15 million bid from Leicester. The Foxes are also interested in Leeds’ 26-year-old winger Jack Harrison, although their 30-year-old Danish defender Jannik Vestergaard and 26-year-old Turkish centre-back Caglar Soyuncu are tradeable, according to the Telegraph.

While Fulham is nearing an agreement with Torino for the £8.8 million transfer of Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic, 26, the Cottagers still need to work out the intricacies of the acquisition of 31-year-old right-back Cedric Soares from Arsenal, according to the Night Standard.

Charlie McNeill, a 19-year-old forward for Manchester United, is in negotiations to sign a loan deal with League Two club Newport County, and defender Di’Shon Bernard, 22, is in talks to join League One Portsmouth, according to the Mail.