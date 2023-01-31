IPOB Responds To DSS, Warns FG Against Playing Politics With Nnamdi Kanu’s Health

A stern warning has gone out to the federal government over the current health status of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The IPOB said it would be better if the federal government doesn’t play politics with the matter, adding that Kanu’s health has continued to deteriorate.

Naija News reports that the group in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, titled, “The worsening health of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is real and not politics,” submitted that the Department of States Services (DSS) faulted its earlier report because they want to divert the attention of the public who already are aware of Kanu’s health status.

IPOB claimed that the health condition of its leader keeps falling on a daily basis and therefore it is warning the federal government not to allow Kanu die in detention if it still want Nigeria to exist.

The group’s reaction follows a revelation from DSS that it’s claim about Kanu being gradually poisoned was false.

Naija News reported few days ago that a DSS operative, who pleaded anonymity, said all the claims by IPOB about Kanu being starved and not allowed to see his doctors are untrue.

The DSS operative said the agency had no reason to starve Kanu or prevent him from seeing his doctors.

However, the separatist group in a fresh statement insisted that the last time Nnamdi Kanu was allowed to see his doctors was December, 2022, considering his state of health.

The group said “And why he has not been allowed to take his drugs according to prescription.

“The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the leadership and command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wishes to draw the attention of the public to the press release from Nigeria DSS dismissing the worsening health of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and labeling IPoB’s press releases as political statements.

“We want to remind DSS and the public that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s deteriorating health is true and can’t be termed a political statement.

“The government and her secret Police and DSS are very much aware that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s health is failing him from their poisoning, denial of adequate medication for his known ailment and torture by means of starvation as he continues to be held illegally in the DSS solitary confinement.

“The reason for this is to distract people from the alarm that has been raised on their intention to systematically and covertly eliminate our leader.

“The Nigeria government should know by now that IPoB has zero interest in Nigeria politics.

“The government can play politics with anything, but not with the life of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The DSS should explain why they have refused Mazi Nnamdi Kanu access to a doctor since the second week of December 2022, and why he has not been allowed to take his drugs according to prescription.

“It is on record that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is very sick, and he is dying slowly in the DSS solitary confinement.

“IPoB members worldwide and Ndigbo will not accept any explanation from anyone if anything happens to him.

“A word is enough for the wise, Nigeria will seize to exist if anything untoward happens to him. Let no body say we did not warn the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.”