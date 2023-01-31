‘I Wish It Was Tinubu’s Bullion Van’ – As Youths Attack Bus In Anambra (Video)

A bus carrying snacks meant to be distributed to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) im Anambra State on Tuesday was ambushed by some youths.

According to reports, the youths that attacked the bus were among those waiting to welcome the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

The youths had surrounded the bus to plead for the snacks which were parked in cartons in a 608 bus.

Some officials of the party were about to share the snacks when a huge crowd invaded the scene, causing them to shut the door of the bus while the driver drove off.

The youths who were desperate chased down the bus, broke open the back door and took as many snacks as they wanted.

The driver, who knew that the bus had broken, kept driving while the content of the bus was taken.

One of the youths who spoke with Daily Post on condition of anonymity said he had gotten as much as four cartons of the snack.

He noted that he wished it was a bullion van of the APC presidential candidate that was attacked.

He said, “I wish it was Tinubu’s bullion van that opened like that for us to help ourselves.”

Watch the video below: